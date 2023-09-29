Esprit pop-up coming to Chicago's Michigan Avenue

Gen Xers are getting a chance to relive their youth with a new pop-up store on the Magnificent Mile.

Driving the news: Chicago is one of three U.S. cities where the fashion company Esprit is opening a pop-up shop. It'll open Sunday at 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Why it matters: From "Barbie" to Blockbuster, Chicago can't get enough of its nostalgic pop-ups this year — and this might be your rare opportunity to shop the brand that left its cultural imprint on the '80s and '90s.

The big picture: Esprit is looking to open more U.S. stores, and the pop-up will test whether a permanent store would do well in Chicago.

Flashback: A California couple launched Esprit in the 1960s based on "the revolutionary spirit" of that decade, but it's most associated with sweatshirts and T-shirts emblazoned with its logo (stenciled letters, with an "E" made up of three horizontal lines).

The company claims it was at the forefront of "eco fashion" in the '90s by producing 100% cotton garments.

What they're saying: "This experiential retail space on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, one of the most iconic and exhilarating neighborhoods in the world, will allow customers to experience Esprit's brand pillars — playful, modern, cool," Esprit CEO William Pak said in a statement.