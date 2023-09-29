2 hours ago - Things to Do

Esprit pop-up coming to Chicago's Michigan Avenue

Carrie Shepherd

Photo courtesy of Esprit

Gen Xers are getting a chance to relive their youth with a new pop-up store on the Magnificent Mile.

Driving the news: Chicago is one of three U.S. cities where the fashion company Esprit is opening a pop-up shop. It'll open Sunday at 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Why it matters: From "Barbie" to Blockbuster, Chicago can't get enough of its nostalgic pop-ups this year — and this might be your rare opportunity to shop the brand that left its cultural imprint on the '80s and '90s.

The big picture: Esprit is looking to open more U.S. stores, and the pop-up will test whether a permanent store would do well in Chicago.

Flashback: A California couple launched Esprit in the 1960s based on "the revolutionary spirit" of that decade, but it's most associated with sweatshirts and T-shirts emblazoned with its logo (stenciled letters, with an "E" made up of three horizontal lines).

  • The company claims it was at the forefront of "eco fashion" in the '90s by producing 100% cotton garments.

What they're saying: "This experiential retail space on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, one of the most iconic and exhilarating neighborhoods in the world, will allow customers to experience Esprit's brand pillars — playful, modern, cool," Esprit CEO William Pak said in a statement.

