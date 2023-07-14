The much-hyped "Barbie" movie opens next week, and if you haven't snagged a ticket, Malibu Barbie Cafe in the West Loop is one way to immerse yourself in the pink-hued, fantasy land of one of the world's most iconic brands.

Details: The cafe is run by Bucketlisters, the group that creates immersive pop-ups based on shows like "Saved By the Bell" and "The Golden Girls."

The space: When you step inside you become Beach Barbie, greeted by a bar decked out with flowers, a surfboard on the wall, and servers and bartenders in matching pink polos.

The food: The Golden CALI-flower Bowl was quite fresh, with curried cauliflower florets, avocado, pickled onions, and a tangy yogurt sauce.

The Dreamsicle Float was even a little too sweet for me but the presentation was fun.

The Dreamsicle float with Jarritos mandarin soda, orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Highlights: A very Malibu-feeling outdoor patio with a small roller skating rink that costs $1 (proceeds go to the local non-profit Girls Inc. of Chicago), and a lifeguard chair for Ken. It helped that it was a very sunny day.

There's something for everyone: Kids looking for a Barbie-themed birthday party, adults reliving childhood, and couples taking photos with very fun Barbie backdrops.

The staff really keeps up the theme, and there's no sarcasm with the smiles and greeting of "Welcome Barbies!"

I actually heard a kid ask her mom what the thing on the wall was. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

The bottom line: People having fun and not taking themselves too seriously? Yes, please!

If you go: Malibu Barbie Cafe runs through Oct. 15 at 324 S. Racine Ave.