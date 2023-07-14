Insta Review: Malibu Barbie Cafe
The much-hyped "Barbie" movie opens next week, and if you haven't snagged a ticket, Malibu Barbie Cafe in the West Loop is one way to immerse yourself in the pink-hued, fantasy land of one of the world's most iconic brands.
Details: The cafe is run by Bucketlisters, the group that creates immersive pop-ups based on shows like "Saved By the Bell" and "The Golden Girls."
The space: When you step inside you become Beach Barbie, greeted by a bar decked out with flowers, a surfboard on the wall, and servers and bartenders in matching pink polos.
The food: The Golden CALI-flower Bowl was quite fresh, with curried cauliflower florets, avocado, pickled onions, and a tangy yogurt sauce.
- The Dreamsicle Float was even a little too sweet for me but the presentation was fun.
Highlights: A very Malibu-feeling outdoor patio with a small roller skating rink that costs $1 (proceeds go to the local non-profit Girls Inc. of Chicago), and a lifeguard chair for Ken. It helped that it was a very sunny day.
- There's something for everyone: Kids looking for a Barbie-themed birthday party, adults reliving childhood, and couples taking photos with very fun Barbie backdrops.
- The staff really keeps up the theme, and there's no sarcasm with the smiles and greeting of "Welcome Barbies!"
The bottom line: People having fun and not taking themselves too seriously? Yes, please!
If you go: Malibu Barbie Cafe runs through Oct. 15 at 324 S. Racine Ave.
- Tickets start at $17 for kids and $34 for adults and it's currently sold-out until August.
