Chicago weekend guide: CXW, Taylor Swift Bar Crawl and more
Explore Chicago's many art venues, meet fellow Swifties in Wrigleyville or take a bite out of an apple festival in Lincoln Square.
🎨 1. Chicago Exhibition Weekend
Over 50 visual art institutions are collaborating for the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW).
What's happening: The participating galleries and museums across 17 neighborhoods will open their doors and host programming throughout the weekend.
Why it matters: This event aims to show off the city's visual art spaces across several diverse neighborhoods and communities. It's also a chance for artists, enthusiasts and the general public to interact during programmed meals and presentations.
When: Friday–Sunday; check out the full schedule here.
Location: Several. Sign up to get a map of participating galleries and museums.
Cost: Free entry to all spaces except the Art Institute and MCA
📼 2. Back 2 the Video Store
- Travel back to the '90s by visiting this speakeasy inside Whiskey Business that looks like a retro video store. Each ticket grants a 90-minute reservation and one drink. The speakeasy is open 6–11 Thursday–Sunday. Tickets start at $21.
🍏 3. Lincoln Square Ravenswood Apple Fest
- Enjoy fall fun from 9am–6pm Saturday and Sunday. Check out live music, activities for kids, a doggy costume contest, food and retail products from over 50 vendors; plus, a full menu of apple-inspired dishes and drinks.
- Location: Lincoln Avenue between Sunnyside and Lawrence
- Cost: $5 donations encouraged
🏈 4. Northwestern vs. Penn State
- After winning an overtime thriller against Minnesota, the Wildcats (2–2) will attempt to upset Penn State (4–0; ranked 6th in the AP Poll) at Ryan Field at 11am Saturday. Tickets start at $60.
🪩 5. Taylor Swift Bar Crawl
- Chicago Twenty Something is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed bar crawl at Old Crow Smokehouse, Moe's Cantina and Bamboo Club in Wrigleyville from noon–6pm Saturday.
- Details: One ticket includes admission, a brunch buffet and Taylor-themed drink specials at each bar. Tickets start at $15.
🧪 6. South Side Science Festival
- Experience an afternoon of scientific exploration at the University of Chicago's Hyde Park campus from 11am–6pm Saturday. Activities include live experiments and demonstrations, panels with faculty and presentations by grad students. RSVP.
- Location: Gordon Center for Integrative Science
