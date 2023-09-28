Share on email (opens in new window)

Explore Chicago's many art venues, meet fellow Swifties in Wrigleyville or take a bite out of an apple festival in Lincoln Square.

🎨 1. Chicago Exhibition Weekend

Over 50 visual art institutions are collaborating for the inaugural Chicago Exhibition Weekend (CXW).

What's happening: The participating galleries and museums across 17 neighborhoods will open their doors and host programming throughout the weekend.

Why it matters: This event aims to show off the city's visual art spaces across several diverse neighborhoods and communities. It's also a chance for artists, enthusiasts and the general public to interact during programmed meals and presentations.

When: Friday–Sunday; check out the full schedule here.

Location: Several. Sign up to get a map of participating galleries and museums.

Cost: Free entry to all spaces except the Art Institute and MCA

📼 2. Back 2 the Video Store

Travel back to the '90s by visiting this speakeasy inside Whiskey Business that looks like a retro video store. Each ticket grants a 90-minute reservation and one drink. The speakeasy is open 6–11 Thursday–Sunday. Tickets start at $21.

Enjoy fall fun from 9am–6pm Saturday and Sunday. Check out live music, activities for kids, a doggy costume contest, food and retail products from over 50 vendors; plus, a full menu of apple-inspired dishes and drinks.

Location: Lincoln Avenue between Sunnyside and Lawrence

Lincoln Avenue between Sunnyside and Lawrence Cost: $5 donations encouraged

🏈 4. Northwestern vs. Penn State

After winning an overtime thriller against Minnesota, the Wildcats (2–2) will attempt to upset Penn State (4–0; ranked 6th in the AP Poll) at Ryan Field at 11am Saturday. Tickets start at $60.

🪩 5. Taylor Swift Bar Crawl

Details: One ticket includes admission, a brunch buffet and Taylor-themed drink specials at each bar. Tickets start at $15.