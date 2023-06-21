Chicago restaurants experiment with robots and AI

As restaurants work to recover from COVID setbacks, inflation and labor shortages, some in the Chicago area are experimenting with new tech.

Why it matters: These innovations — from robots to artificial intelligence — have the potential to transform the dining experience in big and small ways for a long time. Unless they end up just being fads.

Here are five ways local restaurants are embracing new technologies:

Tracking trends with AI: Urbanbelly founder Bill Kim says he uses AI to crunch historical data that helps guide how much food he preps and how many diners he expects on a given day.

"AI pulls up data in seconds about the weather a year ago, what kind of numbers we did on those days and what sold most," Kim tells Axios.

He says this leaves him more time to focus on things like making delicious gochujang Korean fried chicken.

QR code ordering: I recently lunched at Hunan Cuisine in Chinatown, where diners use QR codes not just to view the menu but also to order food.

It took a while to figure out the Chowbus system, and a server still had to double-check that I meant to order such spicy foods, but it generally worked and let the servers focus on food running.

QR code bill paying: The new Smoque Steak in Avondale recently ended a hybrid service model that let diners order parts of their meal with a QR code, as it was causing too much confusion.

Its latest policy lets diners use the codes to pay their bills and leave at their own pace.

Robot server at Katy's Dumplings. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Robot servers: Katy's Dumplings in Oak Park allows customers to special request a robot to bring out their dumplings.

Yes, but: So far, most diners are sticking with humans, servers tell Axios.

So far, most diners are sticking with humans, servers tell Axios. I can understand why after watching the robot hesitantly scoot around the relatively small room to deliver food to tables during a recent visit. But I appreciate the novelty.

Automated salad bar: Last month the Sweetgreen salad chain debuted its first automated salad emporium at a new store in Naperville.