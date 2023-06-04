Sunday outing: Kayaks and dumplings in Chinatown
Your excursions to Chinatown can now get a bit more adventurous — with kayaking.
What's happening: After being closed for three years, the REI boathouse in Chinatown's Ping Tom Park reopened last weekend.
Why it matters: It's a beautiful place for kayakers who want to explore the South or North Branch of the Chicago River.
How it works: Renters choose a single or double kayak, get fitted for a life vest, sign a waiver and then head down to the launch with a guide who teaches newbies the basics.
- Then kayakers can choose to head north (toward downtown) or south toward the old Bubbly Creek.
Our trip: Even as novice kayakers, my daughter and I enjoyed a nice hour of paddling, didn't tip over and saw a family of turtles — much smaller than "Chonk."
Be smart: Bring a sun hat, sunscreen and an extra pair of pants, because your seat might get wet during the journey.
- Guides welcome tips.
- Practice staying to one side of the river; big boats have the right of way and can come charging up fast.
Pro tip: REI staffers offer dry bags to store phones on board, but if you wait for a calm moment and carefully take out your phone you can capture one of the city's best skyline views.
Cost: The first hour of rental costs $30 for single kayaks and $40 for doubles, and $15 per hour after that.
- Bonus: You can get 30% off rentals until Tuesday using code KAYAK23.
The intrigue: A big reason to kayak from Ping Tom is all the great food that awaits you upon your return.
Monica's five Chinatown recs:
- Hunan Cuisine: For smoked bamboo shoots with preserved pork and more.
- Hing Kee: For soup dumplings and housemade noodle soups.
- Triple Crown: For dim sum, especially their XO sauce fried turnip cakes.
- Chiu Quon Bakery: For Portuguese egg tarts, buns and dumplings.
- Heungseng Square basement food court for belt noodles at Shaan Shaan Taste.
