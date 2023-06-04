29 mins ago - Things to Do

Sunday outing: Kayaks and dumplings in Chinatown

Monica Eng
Woman on a kayak

Monica and her daughter Miranda kayak on the Chicago River from Ping Tom Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Your excursions to Chinatown can now get a bit more adventurous — with kayaking.

What's happening: After being closed for three years, the REI boathouse in Chinatown's Ping Tom Park reopened last weekend.

Why it matters: It's a beautiful place for kayakers who want to explore the South or North Branch of the Chicago River.

People at a boat launch
Visitors to the REI boathouse in Ping Tom Park can lounge and play games before and after kayaking. Photo: Monica Eng/ Axios

How it works: Renters choose a single or double kayak, get fitted for a life vest, sign a waiver and then head down to the launch with a guide who teaches newbies the basics.

  • Then kayakers can choose to head north (toward downtown) or south toward the old Bubbly Creek.

Our trip: Even as novice kayakers, my daughter and I enjoyed a nice hour of paddling, didn't tip over and saw a family of turtles — much smaller than "Chonk."

Be smart: Bring a sun hat, sunscreen and an extra pair of pants, because your seat might get wet during the journey.

  • Guides welcome tips.
  • Practice staying to one side of the river; big boats have the right of way and can come charging up fast.
Chicago skyline
Skyline pic Monica carefully snapped from a the kayak while urging her daughter to keep the boat still. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Pro tip: REI staffers offer dry bags to store phones on board, but if you wait for a calm moment and carefully take out your phone you can capture one of the city's best skyline views.

Cost: The first hour of rental costs $30 for single kayaks and $40 for doubles, and $15 per hour after that.

  • Bonus: You can get 30% off rentals until Tuesday using code KAYAK23.

The intrigue: A big reason to kayak from Ping Tom is all the great food that awaits you upon your return.

Chinese food
A meal at Hunan Cuisine in the Chinatown Square Mall. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's five Chinatown recs:

