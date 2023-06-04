Sunday outing: Kayaks and dumplings in Chinatown

Monica and her daughter Miranda kayak on the Chicago River from Ping Tom Park. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Your excursions to Chinatown can now get a bit more adventurous — with kayaking.

What's happening: After being closed for three years, the REI boathouse in Chinatown's Ping Tom Park reopened last weekend.

Why it matters: It's a beautiful place for kayakers who want to explore the South or North Branch of the Chicago River.

Visitors to the REI boathouse in Ping Tom Park can lounge and play games before and after kayaking. Photo: Monica Eng/ Axios

How it works: Renters choose a single or double kayak, get fitted for a life vest, sign a waiver and then head down to the launch with a guide who teaches newbies the basics.

Then kayakers can choose to head north (toward downtown) or south toward the old Bubbly Creek.

Our trip: Even as novice kayakers, my daughter and I enjoyed a nice hour of paddling, didn't tip over and saw a family of turtles — much smaller than "Chonk."

Be smart: Bring a sun hat, sunscreen and an extra pair of pants, because your seat might get wet during the journey.

Guides welcome tips.

Practice staying to one side of the river; big boats have the right of way and can come charging up fast.

Skyline pic Monica carefully snapped from a the kayak while urging her daughter to keep the boat still. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Pro tip: REI staffers offer dry bags to store phones on board, but if you wait for a calm moment and carefully take out your phone you can capture one of the city's best skyline views.

Cost: The first hour of rental costs $30 for single kayaks and $40 for doubles, and $15 per hour after that.

Bonus: You can get 30% off rentals until Tuesday using code KAYAK23.

The intrigue: A big reason to kayak from Ping Tom is all the great food that awaits you upon your return.

A meal at Hunan Cuisine in the Chinatown Square Mall. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Monica's five Chinatown recs: