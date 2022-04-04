Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The idea: Handmade, belt-shaped, biang biang noodles at the Shan Shaan Taste food stall in the Heungseng Square basement mall in Chinatown on Wentworth ($10.99-$13.99).

The noodles are a specialty of the northwest Chinese province of X'ian.

The wait: We ordered right away at the digital console and then waited 15 minutes for our bowl of noodles.

You can watch cooks make X'ian-style "belt noodles" at the Shan Shaan Taste booth in a basement mall in Chinatown. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Insta-rating: If you eat your biang biang noodles in the food court, you get them in a pretty porcelain bowl perfect for photos, especially in the nearby atrium.

Even better, take a video of the cook stretching three- to four-foot noodles before dropping them in hot water.

Taste rating: Covered in garlic, chili oil, onions and black vinegar, these fresh noodles make for a lovely, super-filling lunch.

Bottom line: Shan Shaan offers a tasty and entertaining way to explore one of X'ian's most famous noodles.