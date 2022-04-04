Insta-review: X'ian-style belt noodles
The idea: Handmade, belt-shaped, biang biang noodles at the Shan Shaan Taste food stall in the Heungseng Square basement mall in Chinatown on Wentworth ($10.99-$13.99).
- The noodles are a specialty of the northwest Chinese province of X'ian.
The wait: We ordered right away at the digital console and then waited 15 minutes for our bowl of noodles.
Insta-rating: If you eat your biang biang noodles in the food court, you get them in a pretty porcelain bowl perfect for photos, especially in the nearby atrium.
- Even better, take a video of the cook stretching three- to four-foot noodles before dropping them in hot water.
Taste rating: Covered in garlic, chili oil, onions and black vinegar, these fresh noodles make for a lovely, super-filling lunch.
Bottom line: Shan Shaan offers a tasty and entertaining way to explore one of X'ian's most famous noodles.
