Insta-review: X'ian-style belt noodles

Monica Eng
bowl of noodles
Belt noodles with pork belly from Shan Shaan Taste. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The idea: Handmade, belt-shaped, biang biang noodles at the Shan Shaan Taste food stall in the Heungseng Square basement mall in Chinatown on Wentworth ($10.99-$13.99).

  • The noodles are a specialty of the northwest Chinese province of X'ian.

The wait: We ordered right away at the digital console and then waited 15 minutes for our bowl of noodles.

Guy stretching noodles
You can watch cooks make X'ian-style "belt noodles" at the Shan Shaan Taste booth in a basement mall in Chinatown. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Insta-rating: If you eat your biang biang noodles in the food court, you get them in a pretty porcelain bowl perfect for photos, especially in the nearby atrium.

  • Even better, take a video of the cook stretching three- to four-foot noodles before dropping them in hot water.

Taste rating: Covered in garlic, chili oil, onions and black vinegar, these fresh noodles make for a lovely, super-filling lunch.

Bottom line: Shan Shaan offers a tasty and entertaining way to explore one of X'ian's most famous noodles.

