Most Chicagoans hate QR code menus, but some say they're here to stay

Monica Eng
As other remnants of the pandemic fade away, lots of Chicagoans want QR code menus to disappear, too.

What's happening: We asked readers what they think about the trend, and we received an overwhelming response of hatred for it.

  • "Not only do I despise them, I actively avoid restaurants that employ them," reader Dean R. told us.

Why it matters: Lots of restaurants are retaining the practice for reasons ranging from curtailing printing fees to menu flexibility.

What they're saying: "QR codes allow restaurants one way to more efficiently service customers," Sam Toia, CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, tells Axios.

  • "They provide the industry with a vehicle to better adjust to changes in availability and supply, while they also highlight specials."

Yes, but: Restaurateurs like Boka Restaurant Group's Kevin Boehm says his places, which include Boka, Girl & the Goat, and Momotaro, have happily ditched QR codes.

  • "I don't think they're hospitable," he tells Axios. "They're difficult to navigate sometimes, and people like holding something in their hands."

Between the lines: Though most readers were vehemently against them, some were on the fence or even pro-QR.

  • "Thumbs up for QR menus," wrote Paula M. "They are environmentally friendly, germ-free and allow more flexibility for chefs/restaurants to creatively change their menus if desired."

What we're watching: Toia at the IRA doesn't see the pandemic practice going away soon.

  • "Most restaurants will continue to offer a traditional menu, but QR codes as an option are here to stay."
