Kahleah Copper is the last hope for the Chicago Sky

Everett Cook
Kahleah Copper dribbles a basketball, trying to evade a defender of the Minnesota Lynx.

Kahleah Copper dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Lynx. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.

  • A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.

Why it matters: It's unclear how many epic games the Sky are going to find themselves in this season.

Driving the news: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman are all off the roster.

  • Intriguing newcomers include guards Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey, plus forward Isabelle Harrison — but this season is going to be about Kahleah Copper.

What we're watching: The 28-year-old guard has been named an All-Star the last two years after a slow start to her career. If Copper makes the leap to a top-10 player this year, the Sky will have the kind of player you can build around.

  • If she doesn't, this roster might get blown up quickly.

Take a look at every WNBA team's chances at a 2023 title, ranked by their odds.

