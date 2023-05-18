Kahleah Copper is the last hope for the Chicago Sky

Kahleah Copper dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Lynx. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.

A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.

Why it matters: It's unclear how many epic games the Sky are going to find themselves in this season.

Two years after winning one of the most improbable championships in WNBA history, the Chicago Sky looks like a shell of the team that celebrated in front of thousands in Millennium Park.

Driving the news: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman are all off the roster.

Intriguing newcomers include guards Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey, plus forward Isabelle Harrison — but this season is going to be about Kahleah Copper.

What we're watching: The 28-year-old guard has been named an All-Star the last two years after a slow start to her career. If Copper makes the leap to a top-10 player this year, the Sky will have the kind of player you can build around.

If she doesn't, this roster might get blown up quickly.

