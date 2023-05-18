27 mins ago - Sports
Kahleah Copper is the last hope for the Chicago Sky
The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.
- A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.
Why it matters: It's unclear how many epic games the Sky are going to find themselves in this season.
- Two years after winning one of the most improbable championships in WNBA history, the Chicago Sky looks like a shell of the team that celebrated in front of thousands in Millennium Park.
Driving the news: Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman are all off the roster.
- Intriguing newcomers include guards Courtney Williams and Marina Mabrey, plus forward Isabelle Harrison — but this season is going to be about Kahleah Copper.
What we're watching: The 28-year-old guard has been named an All-Star the last two years after a slow start to her career. If Copper makes the leap to a top-10 player this year, the Sky will have the kind of player you can build around.
- If she doesn't, this roster might get blown up quickly.
Take a look at every WNBA team's chances at a 2023 title, ranked by their odds.
