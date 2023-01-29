1 hour ago - News

Candace Parker poised to leave Chicago for Las Vegas

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a woman celebrating on the court after winning a basketball championship.

Candace Parker celebrates with her teammates after winning Game Four of the 2021 WNBA Finals. Photo: Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images

WNBA star Candace Parker is leaving the Chicago Sky. She's poised to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Aces when free agency begins Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Naperville native has helped turn the Sky into one of the league's best teams, bringing home Chicago's first WNBA championship two years ago.

What they're saying: "When I made the decision to go to Chicago in 2021, I made the decision to go home and be with my family in the place where it all began," Parker said on Instagram.

  • "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to win a championship in my hometown and parade down the same streets I watched the Bulls parade down as a young girl first falling in love with the game of basketball."
  • "While Chicago will always be my home, my family's home is on the West Coast."

Context: Parker made headlines playing at Naperville Central from 2001-2004. She was twice named the best high school player in the nation.

Of note: Parker was one of Axios Chicago's 2022 Power Players.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: It's hard to think of other hometown athletes that measure up to Parker. Even greats like Dick Butkus and Derrick Rose didn't bring a championship to Chicago.

  • So long, Candace.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more