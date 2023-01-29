Candace Parker celebrates with her teammates after winning Game Four of the 2021 WNBA Finals. Photo: Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images

WNBA star Candace Parker is leaving the Chicago Sky. She's poised to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Aces when free agency begins Wednesday.

Why it matters: The Naperville native has helped turn the Sky into one of the league's best teams, bringing home Chicago's first WNBA championship two years ago.

What they're saying: "When I made the decision to go to Chicago in 2021, I made the decision to go home and be with my family in the place where it all began," Parker said on Instagram.

"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to win a championship in my hometown and parade down the same streets I watched the Bulls parade down as a young girl first falling in love with the game of basketball."

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family's home is on the West Coast."

Context: Parker made headlines playing at Naperville Central from 2001-2004. She was twice named the best high school player in the nation.

At 15, she dunked a basketball, making her the first female athlete in the state to do so.

In 2021, the City of Chicago declared Sept. 16 "Candace Parker Day."

The two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star is featured in several national TV ads.

Of note: Parker was one of Axios Chicago's 2022 Power Players.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: It's hard to think of other hometown athletes that measure up to Parker. Even greats like Dick Butkus and Derrick Rose didn't bring a championship to Chicago.