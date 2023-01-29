Candace Parker poised to leave Chicago for Las Vegas
WNBA star Candace Parker is leaving the Chicago Sky. She's poised to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Aces when free agency begins Wednesday.
Why it matters: The Naperville native has helped turn the Sky into one of the league's best teams, bringing home Chicago's first WNBA championship two years ago.
What they're saying: "When I made the decision to go to Chicago in 2021, I made the decision to go home and be with my family in the place where it all began," Parker said on Instagram.
- "I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to win a championship in my hometown and parade down the same streets I watched the Bulls parade down as a young girl first falling in love with the game of basketball."
- "While Chicago will always be my home, my family's home is on the West Coast."
Context: Parker made headlines playing at Naperville Central from 2001-2004. She was twice named the best high school player in the nation.
- At 15, she dunked a basketball, making her the first female athlete in the state to do so.
- In 2021, the City of Chicago declared Sept. 16 "Candace Parker Day."
- The two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star is featured in several national TV ads.
Of note: Parker was one of Axios Chicago's 2022 Power Players.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: It's hard to think of other hometown athletes that measure up to Parker. Even greats like Dick Butkus and Derrick Rose didn't bring a championship to Chicago.
- So long, Candace.
