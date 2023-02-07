The WNBA's superteam era

The WNBA season doesn't begin for 101 days, but it's already looking like a two-horse race between new superteams in Las Vegas and New York.

State of play: The Liberty added three stars (including two former MVPs) in free agency to a squad that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, while the defending champion Aces added league legend Candace Parker.

New York now has four of the top 10 players from ESPN's 2022 midseason rankings: Breanna Stewart (1), Jonquel Jones (3), Courtney Vandersloot (8) and Ionescu (10).

now has four of the top 10 players from ESPN's 2022 midseason rankings: Breanna Stewart (1), Jonquel Jones (3), Courtney Vandersloot (8) and Ionescu (10). Las Vegas has five of the top 20: A'ja Wilson (2), Parker (5), Kelsey Plum (6), Jackie Young (13) and Chelsea Gray (20).

Why it matters: This new era of WNBA superteams should drive TV ratings and aid in the growth of the increasingly popular league — especially since one team is the reigning champion and the other plays in The Big Apple.

Remember when the NBA Finals were a Warriors-Cavs invitational from 2015-18? That four-year run featured the highest NBA viewership of any four years since MJ's run in the late '90s.

The Aces and Liberty may or may not enjoy that level of success, or build that kind of rivalry. But watching them try should be great for business.

It will also be an exciting change of pace for a league that has long been defined by parity: Eight of the WNBA's 12 teams have won a title since 2012, and there hasn't been a repeat champ since 2002.

The intrigue: These aren't the first WNBA superteams, but they're the first built (or strengthened) through free agency — proof that the NBA's player empowerment era has bled into its sister league.

The bottom line: Whether you're rooting for them to succeed or fail, superteams are must-see TV. For a league still in its growth stage, having two of them can only be a good thing.