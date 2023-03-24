2 hours ago - Sports

Readers crown 1996-98 Bulls Chicago's best sports team ever

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of two men holding up trophies.
Michael Jordan raises his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player hardware, and former Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on June 14, 1998. Photo: Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images

This is a Bears town, but Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls captured the world's attention.

The Bulls beat the '85 Bears with 62% of the vote.

Bracket: Axios Visuals
What you're saying: Readers like Ted M. agree: "The 1990s Bulls changed the image of Chicago and basketball worldwide."

Also, Chris P.: "The Bulls had made the conference finals the year before, and came into '96 with a f--k everybody else mentality, THEN decided to win the next two just for fun."

It was an amazing tournament, and we can thank all these teams for great memories. Here's hoping today's Chicago sports teams add to the list.

Thank you for voting! Go, Chicago.

