Best Chicago sports teams tournament: Elite 8

Chicago White Sox fans cheer during the victory parade on Oct. 28, 2005. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The first round of our tournament to crown the best Chicago sports team is complete.

No surprise: All the champs moved on.

The biggest win: The '85 Bears received 95% of the vote over the '94 Sox.

The closest: The '63 Bears squeaked by the '84 Cubs by just two votes!

Be smart: It's not just about who won the most games or who was world champion; it's about what that team did to live in our collective Chicago heart.

Fair warning: The next round is harder, especially if your allegiances live on the South Side.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

The matchups:

1985 Bears vs. 1963 Bears: The only two championships for this storied franchise.

2005 Sox vs. 2010 Hawks: Two great downtown parades.

2016 Cubs vs. 1993 Bulls: Can the Cubs beat out the first three peat?

1996 Bulls vs. 2021 Sky: The Sky's dance party at Pritzker Pavilion vs. Bulls parties at Petrillo.

Voting is open until 4:30pm.