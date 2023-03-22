Best Chicago sports team tournament: Final 4

Members of the Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews, sit in with "The Tonight Show" band in 2010. Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

We are down to the final four champions in our quest to name the best Chicago sports team of all time.

Most lopsided win: The '85 Bears continued their march toward the finals by blitzing the '63 Bears with 92% of the vote.

Closest win: Not surprisingly, voters were split on picking the 2016 Cubs over the 1993 Bulls.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

1985 Bears vs. 2010 Blackhawks: The 2010 Blackhawks (which includes the 2013 and 2015 teams) brought a winning culture back to the United Center. We can't help but jump up and down every time we randomly hear Chelsea Dagger.

But it's da Bears. They didn't need an anthem. They had their own song.

2016 Cubs vs. 1996 Bulls: The 2016 Cubs waited for extra innings after a rain delay to snap a 108-year drought. Manager Joe Maddon and those young kids made several dreams come true.

Michael Jordan and the '96 Bulls (which includes the '97 and '98 squads) were so dominant that it's hard to imagine ever seeing that kind of mastery in Chicago again. Add the flamboyant Dennis Rodman to the team and it was more of a movie than a basketball team. Oh, wait …

Voting is open till 4:30pm.