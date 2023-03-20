Vote for Chicago's best sports team in history

The final out of the 2016 World Series. Photo: Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

In honor of March Madness, this month's tournament involves sports. But not just any sports, the best Chicago sports teams of all time!

You may think that's easy, especially with the 1985 Bears in the mix, but Chicago has other noteworthy championships — including the 1996 Bulls, the 2005 White Sox, the 2010 Blackhawks and, of course, the 2016 Cubs.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This tournament features 16 extraordinary teams, but I'm sure we missed some standout squads from the past. These matchups aren't just about how they won, but what kind of cultural mark they made on the city.

Of note: For the sake of Smart Brevity, teams that won multiple championships are combined into one entry:

The '91-'93 Bulls are the '93 Bulls.

The '96-'98 Bulls are the '96 Bulls.

The '10, '13, '15 Blackhawks are the '10 Blackhawks.

The first matchups are set. Voting is open till 4:30pm.