Help us crown Chicago's best music venue

Bracket: Axios Visuals

We've used bracket-style tournaments to crown champions for the best local TV show, rock band and downtown building.

What's happening: This month, we're bringing the noise by asking you to help name Chicago's best music venue!

Why it matters: Our music clubs offer a point of local pride and serve as the backdrop for memories of favorite shows, new music discoveries and time with friends.

Plus, we think our music scene rivals the best in the nation despite what some of these baloney lists have to say.

Methodology: We compiled a list of 16 comparable venues, skipping big stadiums and downtown hotspots like Chicago Theatre and House of Blues to focus on neighborhood gems.

We also included one of the city's most celebrated neighborhood spots, The Hideout, as it reopens this week after controversy.

What's next: Vote for the first round here, and we'll crown a champ by the end of the week!

📬 And as always, email [email protected] with your favorites — or your complaints about which didn't make the cut.