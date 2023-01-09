46 mins ago - Things to Do

Help us crown Chicago's best music venue

Monica Eng
We've used bracket-style tournaments to crown champions for the best local TV show, rock band and downtown building.

What's happening: This month, we're bringing the noise by asking you to help name Chicago's best music venue!

Why it matters: Our music clubs offer a point of local pride and serve as the backdrop for memories of favorite shows, new music discoveries and time with friends.

Methodology: We compiled a list of 16 comparable venues, skipping big stadiums and downtown hotspots like Chicago Theatre and House of Blues to focus on neighborhood gems.

What's next: Vote for the first round here, and we'll crown a champ by the end of the week!

📬 And as always, email [email protected] with your favorites — or your complaints about which didn't make the cut.

