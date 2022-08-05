33 mins ago - Things to Do

The best Chicago TV show ever

Justin Kaufmann
"ER" shoots a scene along Wacker Drive in 2004. Pictured is Noah Wyle as Dr. John Carter and Alex Kingston as Dr. Elizabeth Corday. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …

  • "ER."

Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time.

Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point:

  • "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that must-see-TV lineup, they followed programs like 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends,' which couldn't have been more white."
TV cameras shoot a car on Chicago street
The cast and crew of "ER" shoot on a Chicago street in 2004. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Hard to argue with "ER" as the winner. It definitely brings you back to a time when M.J. was winning championships and Oprah reigned supreme.

  • You could also argue it paved the way for Dick Wolf and other NBC producers to set and shoot shows here.
Staffers stand in a subway car ready to shoot a scene from ER
"ER" shoots on the "L" in 2005. Pictured is camera operator Harry Garvin and Laura Innes as Dr. Kerry Weaver. Photo: Chuck Hodes/NBCU Photo Bank
