33 mins ago - Things to Do
The best Chicago TV show ever
According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …
- "ER."
- The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown.
Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time.
- It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.
Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point:
- "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that must-see-TV lineup, they followed programs like 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends,' which couldn't have been more white."
💭 Justin's thought bubble: Hard to argue with "ER" as the winner. It definitely brings you back to a time when M.J. was winning championships and Oprah reigned supreme.
- You could also argue it paved the way for Dick Wolf and other NBC producers to set and shoot shows here.
More Chicago stories
