According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …

"ER."

The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown.

Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time.

It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.

Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point:

"'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that must-see-TV lineup, they followed programs like 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends,' which couldn't have been more white."

The cast and crew of "ER" shoot on a Chicago street in 2004. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Hard to argue with "ER" as the winner. It definitely brings you back to a time when M.J. was winning championships and Oprah reigned supreme.

You could also argue it paved the way for Dick Wolf and other NBC producers to set and shoot shows here.