Readers name Wrigley Building the best building in downtown Chicago
After a week of hard-fought tournament matchups, the Wrigley Building has triumphed as your favorite downtown building in Chicago!
- The terracotta beauty built by a chewing gum magnate in the 1920s withstood challenges from all sorts of architectural gems, including the Willis Tower, Tribune Tower and Carbide and Carbon.
- In other words, it earned this victory.
Thanks for playing! We saw record voting this week and will conjure a fun new tournament in early January.
- In the meantime, go explore all these great buildings!
