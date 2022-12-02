48 mins ago - Things to Do

Readers name Wrigley Building the best building in downtown Chicago

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a building at night.

Wrigley Building. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images.

After a week of hard-fought tournament matchups, the Wrigley Building has triumphed as your favorite downtown building in Chicago!

  • The terracotta beauty built by a chewing gum magnate in the 1920s withstood challenges from all sorts of architectural gems, including the Willis Tower, Tribune Tower and Carbide and Carbon.
  • In other words, it earned this victory.

Thanks for playing! We saw record voting this week and will conjure a fun new tournament in early January.

  • In the meantime, go explore all these great buildings!
