Readers name Wrigley Building the best building in downtown Chicago

After a week of hard-fought tournament matchups, the Wrigley Building has triumphed as your favorite downtown building in Chicago!

The terracotta beauty built by a chewing gum magnate in the 1920s withstood challenges from all sorts of architectural gems, including the Willis Tower, Tribune Tower and Carbide and Carbon.

In other words, it earned this victory.

Thanks for playing! We saw record voting this week and will conjure a fun new tournament in early January.