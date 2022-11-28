3 hours ago - Things to Do
Help us decide the best buildings in downtown Chicago
Each month, we use a tournament bracket to help decide the best of Chicago. You helped us crown Chicago as the best band and before that, "ER" as the best local TV show.
- This month, we're focusing on a much harder task: architecture.
Even in winter, our city-defining skyline and downtown architecture draw visitors from around the world.
- But which of these beauties deserves the title of best local building? Let's decide together with a Sweet 16 tournament.
Methodology: This contest is meant to be fun and informal, so make up your own judging rules using beauty, form, function or personal attachment — whatever you think it means for our town.
- And, yes, we know downtown Chicago has way more than 16 great buildings, but we had to pare it down for the tourney.
📬 Vote for round 1 here. We'll play all week.
- Email [email protected] to advocate for your favorite or to complain about which buildings were left out. Let the games begin!
