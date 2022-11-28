Help us decide the best buildings in downtown Chicago

Each month, we use a tournament bracket to help decide the best of Chicago. You helped us crown Chicago as the best band and before that, "ER" as the best local TV show.

This month, we're focusing on a much harder task: architecture.

Even in winter, our city-defining skyline and downtown architecture draw visitors from around the world.

But which of these beauties deserves the title of best local building? Let's decide together with a Sweet 16 tournament.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This contest is meant to be fun and informal, so make up your own judging rules using beauty, form, function or personal attachment — whatever you think it means for our town.

And, yes, we know downtown Chicago has way more than 16 great buildings, but we had to pare it down for the tourney.

📬 Vote for round 1 here. We'll play all week.