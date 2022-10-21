1 hour ago - News

Readers decide the best Chicago band is ... Chicago

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of a rock band posing.

Chicago poses at the Isle of Wight festival in London, 1970. Photo: Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images

Baby, what a big surprise! We started with 16 of the (8). and today we crown the champion: Chicago.

Backstory: Founded by DePaul students in 1967, the band's early name was "Chicago Transit Authority," which it had to shorten after a cease and desist order from the CTA.

  • This history was enshrined on the walls of the Demon Dogs under the Fullerton L before the CTA ironically tore it down for renovations.

In our contest, the band defeated Styx in a landslide (80%-20%).

🎸 As an early Halloween treat, we've compiled a Spotify playlist of all the bands featured in our contest. Enjoy!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more