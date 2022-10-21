1 hour ago - News
Readers decide the best Chicago band is ... Chicago
Baby, what a big surprise! We started with 16 of the (8). and today we crown the champion: Chicago.
Backstory: Founded by DePaul students in 1967, the band's early name was "Chicago Transit Authority," which it had to shorten after a cease and desist order from the CTA.
- This history was enshrined on the walls of the Demon Dogs under the Fullerton L before the CTA ironically tore it down for renovations.
In our contest, the band defeated Styx in a landslide (80%-20%).
- It's hard for us to say we're sorry about this.
- But then again, we knew Styx was a renegade.
- If you leave us now (because of the puns), we understand.
- It just makes us smile. 🤣
🎸 As an early Halloween treat, we've compiled a Spotify playlist of all the bands featured in our contest. Enjoy!
