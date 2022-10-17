Dennis DeYoung of Styx performs at the International Amphitheater in 1979. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Over the summer, we brought you a Sweet 16 tournament to crown the best Chicago TV show ever.

Hundreds of you voted for the winner, "E.R."

What's happening: We're crowning the best Chicago rock band of all time this month.

That's a tall order with groups like The Smashing Pumpkins, Styx or Earth Wind & Fire (which Monica thinks belongs in a future R&B category — do you?).

But we know you're up to the challenge.

🎸 So we've started with the top 16 bands, and throughout the week, you'll help narrow down the winners until we have one band standing.

