Battle of the (Chicago) bands
Over the summer, we brought you a Sweet 16 tournament to crown the best Chicago TV show ever.
- Hundreds of you voted for the winner, "E.R."
What's happening: We're crowning the best Chicago rock band of all time this month.
- That's a tall order with groups like The Smashing Pumpkins, Styx or Earth Wind & Fire (which Monica thinks belongs in a future R&B category — do you?).
- But we know you're up to the challenge.
🎸 So we've started with the top 16 bands, and throughout the week, you'll help narrow down the winners until we have one band standing.
📬 Email [email protected] with your thoughts about which bands should be in and which ones shouldn't.
