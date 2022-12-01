Best buildings in downtown Chicago tournament: Finals

Bracket: Axios visuals

We're down to the final two entries in our weeklong tournament to crown the best downtown building in Chicago.

It's a battle of Michigan Avenue office buildings built in The Roaring Twenties.

Wrigley Building vs. Carbide and Carbon

Photos: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I opened my first bank account at Boulevard Bank in the Wrigley Building, but I recorded my first radio story in the NPR office in Carbide and Carbon.

Too tough to choose.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I used to stare at the Wrigley Building every night from my studio at WGN Radio across the street.

But there is nothing more breathtaking than seeing Carbide and Carbon from high up.

📫 The voting is open until 4:30pm. Pick a winner!