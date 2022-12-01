2 hours ago - Things to Do

Best buildings in downtown Chicago tournament: Finals

Monica Eng
Bracket: Axios visuals
We're down to the final two entries in our weeklong tournament to crown the best downtown building in Chicago.

  • It's a battle of Michigan Avenue office buildings built in The Roaring Twenties.
Wrigley Building vs. Carbide and Carbon
Photo of two buildings side by side
Photos: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

💭 Monica's thought bubble: I opened my first bank account at Boulevard Bank in the Wrigley Building, but I recorded my first radio story in the NPR office in Carbide and Carbon.

  • Too tough to choose.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I used to stare at the Wrigley Building every night from my studio at WGN Radio across the street.

  • But there is nothing more breathtaking than seeing Carbide and Carbon from high up.

📫 The voting is open until 4:30pm. Pick a winner!

avatar

