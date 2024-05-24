What's open and closed Memorial Day Weekend

On Monday, offices, schools, and some businesses will be closed to honor Memorial Day.

Stock market, banks, closed Memorial Day, no mail

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed on the holiday and will next be closed on Juneteenth, which is on June 19.

Most of the nation's banks are closed Monday and follow the Federal Reserve holiday schedule.

The U.S. Postal Service and all post offices are closed with no deliveries on Monday except for Priority Mail Express.

Most UPS and FedEx services are not available on Memorial Day.

Costco, too

State of play: Most stores and restaurants are open for the holiday and will hold sales over the weekend.

Costco Wholesale clubs are closed for the federal holiday, as they are for New Year's Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Competitor wholesale clubs Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club are open, as are Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, and other national chains.

Some businesses will have special holiday hours.

Schools, government offices, closed for Memorial Day

Many schools close for the holiday, but it varies by county and state so check school calendars.

Nonessential government offices and federal courts also are closed.

See also: Memorial Day travel projected to be among busiest in two decades