6 hours ago - Economy & Business
Walmart, Target, McDonald’s open Memorial Day; Costco closed
The unofficial start to summer has arrived and it's marked with patriotic parades, sales and cookouts.
Why it matters: Commemorating military personnel who died in service, many Americans get a day off to observe Memorial Day Monday.
- Nearly 60% of consumers said they don't expect any lingering COVID effects on their weekend, according to a Numerator survey.
- However, outdoor grill sales were slumping ahead of the holiday weekend, Axios’ Nathan Bomey reports with grill masters Weber and Traeger posting first-quarter sales declines of 7% and 5%, respectively.
- AAA predicts 39.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday weekend, nearly 90% of them by car, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
What’s happening: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s along with most major retailers are open — though some have limited hours.
- Costco, which last week announced that it won't raise membership fees, is closed for Memorial Day while competing wholesale clubs, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale, are open.
- The stock market and United States Postal Service also are closed Monday as is Natural Grocers, a Colorado-based health food chain.
- Restaurants open on Memorial Day include McDonald’s, Starbucks, Arby's, Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King and more.
The big question: Will record-high inflation impact Memorial Day shopping?
- According to Numerator's survey, 84% of people are expecting an inflation impact on their Memorial Day shopping with 20% expecting it to be significant.
- The beloved wholesale club rotisserie chicken is one of the rare items that hasn't had a price hike, but remember Costco is closed Monday.
Keep in mind: Before finalizing weekend shopping and dining plans, note that restaurants and stores do not always update websites with holiday hours so calling ahead is advised.
