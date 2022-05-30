Skip to main content
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Walmart, Target, McDonald’s open Memorial Day; Costco closed

Kelly Tyko
Walmart storefront
Walmart stores are open on Memorial Day. Photo: Getty Images

The unofficial start to summer has arrived and it's marked with patriotic parades, sales and cookouts.

Why it matters: Commemorating military personnel who died in service, many Americans get a day off to observe Memorial Day Monday.

What’s happening: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s along with most major retailers are open — though some have limited hours.

The big question: Will record-high inflation impact Memorial Day shopping?

  • According to Numerator's survey, 84% of people are expecting an inflation impact on their Memorial Day shopping with 20% expecting it to be significant.
  • The beloved wholesale club rotisserie chicken is one of the rare items that hasn't had a price hike, but remember Costco is closed Monday.

Keep in mind: Before finalizing weekend shopping and dining plans, note that restaurants and stores do not always update websites with holiday hours so calling ahead is advised.

Go deeper:

Go deeper