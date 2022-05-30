The unofficial start to summer has arrived and it's marked with patriotic parades, sales and cookouts.

Why it matters: Commemorating military personnel who died in service, many Americans get a day off to observe Memorial Day Monday.

What’s happening: Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s along with most major retailers are open — though some have limited hours.

Costco, which last week announced that it won't raise membership fees, is closed for Memorial Day while competing wholesale clubs, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale, are open.

The stock market and United States Postal Service also are closed Monday as is Natural Grocers, a Colorado-based health food chain.

Restaurants open on Memorial Day include McDonald’s, Starbucks, Arby's, Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King and more.

The big question: Will record-high inflation impact Memorial Day shopping?

According to Numerator's survey, 84% of people are expecting an inflation impact on their Memorial Day shopping with 20% expecting it to be significant.

The beloved wholesale club rotisserie chicken is one of the rare items that hasn't had a price hike, but remember Costco is closed Monday.

Keep in mind: Before finalizing weekend shopping and dining plans, note that restaurants and stores do not always update websites with holiday hours so calling ahead is advised.

