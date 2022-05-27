Grill sales slumping as Memorial Day weekend arrives

Grilling season won’t have quite as much sizzle this year.

What’s happening: With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, sales of outdoor grills have fallen in 2022 as Americans are diverting spending elsewhere, or looking to save.

Grill masters Weber and Traeger reported first-quarter sales declines of 7% and 5%, respectively.

“Since the beginning of March, the industry has seen a significant drop-off in year-over-year point-of-sale data with sharply reduced shopper traffic, both in retail stores and online,” Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger said on a conference call last week.

The big picture: The trend is another sign that consumer spending is shifting, as the economy rebalances after a heavy pandemic tilt toward durable goods and home items.

“A lot of demand was pulled forward over the last two years, especially among durable goods sales,” CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram tells Axios.

💭 Nathan's thought bubble: After a couple years of cooking their own food more often than usual, many Americans are ready to have someone else do the cooking for them.

“A return to travel for many families” is among the key reasons for the decline in grill sales, Scherzinger said. “Right now we are seeing a lot of pent-up demand for going out in travel and services."

“A shift in consumer spending away from durables towards services” is undermining sales, Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus told investors in a recent conference call.

Yes, but: A general slowdown in spending is also at play.