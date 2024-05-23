What's open and closed on Memorial Day in Philadelphia
Philadelphia schools, offices and some businesses are closing for Memorial Day.
Why it matters: The nation pays respects to our fallen military personnel every year on the last Monday of May, which also coincides with the unofficial start of summer.
Banks closed Memorial Day, no mail
Most of the nation's banks follow the Federal Reserve holiday schedule and are closed Monday.
- The U.S. Postal Service and all post offices are closed, but will still deliver Priority Mail Express.
- Most UPS and FedEx services aren't available Memorial Day.
- Stock markets are also closed.
These schools and government offices are closed:
Stores and restaurants
Most stores and restaurants are open, with many offering sales over the holiday weekend.
Grocery stores
Giant, Acme, Whole Foods, South Philly Food Co-op, Trader Joes, Weavers Way Co-op and Aldi are open but some stores have reduced hours.
Malls
The Fashion District, King of Prussia Mall, Philadelphia Mills, and Cherry Hill Mall are open.
- Yes, but: The Shops at Liberty Place in Center City are closed.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more