Philadelphia schools, offices and some businesses are closing for Memorial Day. Why it matters: The nation pays respects to our fallen military personnel every year on the last Monday of May, which also coincides with the unofficial start of summer.

Banks closed Memorial Day, no mail

Most of the nation's banks follow the Federal Reserve holiday schedule and are closed Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service and all post offices are closed, but will still deliver Priority Mail Express.

Most UPS and FedEx services aren't available Memorial Day.

Stock markets are also closed.

These schools and government offices are closed:

🏫 Philly public schools

🏛️ Nonessential government offices and federal courts

🗑️ That goes for trash and recycling pickups, too. Collections are delayed by a day.

🚗 Parking meters and time-limit regulations won't be enforced.

Stores and restaurants

Most stores and restaurants are open, with many offering sales over the holiday weekend.

🍷 Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations that are normally open on Monday will close at 5pm.

Grocery stores

Giant, Acme, Whole Foods, South Philly Food Co-op, Trader Joes, Weavers Way Co-op and Aldi are open but some stores have reduced hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market is closed for the holiday.

Malls

The Fashion District, King of Prussia Mall, Philadelphia Mills, and Cherry Hill Mall are open.