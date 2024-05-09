Target faced calls for boycotts last year because of its Pride Month collection. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Target will sell its Pride Month collection in fewer stores after last year's right-wing backlash over LGBTQ+ themed products. Why it matters: After years of supporting Pride events without issue, Target and other companies, including Bud Light, were hit by customer boycotts that affected sales.

Driving the news: Target confirmed to Axios Thursday that the collection will be available on its website and "in select stores, based on historical sales performance."

It was previously sold at all stores in past years.

The LGBTQ+ merchandise will be sold in half of the chain's nearly 2,000 stores, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune wrote that this year's collection is smaller than past collections.

Zoom in: Target has offered an assortment of merchandise, which includes clothing, to mark June's annual Pride for more than a decade.

This year's Pride collection will include adult apparel, home products, food and beverages that have "been curated based on guest insights and consumer research," Target told Axios.

Flashback: Target announced in May 2023 that it was pulling some merchandise from the Pride Month collection after confrontations between staff and customers over select LGBTQ+ items.

The backlash and boycotts contributed to disappointing quarterly results, Target executives said in earnings calls.

What they're saying: "Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round," the company said in a statement to Axios.

Target said it will "have a presence at local Pride events in Minneapolis and around the country" and will "support a number of LGBTQIA+ organizations."

