Target faced calls for boycotts last year because of its Pride Month collection. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Target will sell its Pride Month collection in fewer stores after last year's right-wing backlash over LGBTQ+ themed products.
Why it matters: After years of supporting Pride events without issue, Target and other companies, including Bud Light, were hit by customer boycotts that affected sales.
Driving the news: Target confirmed to Axios Thursday that the collection will be available on its website and "in select stores, based on historical sales performance."
Zoom in: Target has offered an assortment of merchandise, which includes clothing, to mark June's annual Pride for more than a decade.
Flashback: Target announced in May 2023 that it was pulling some merchandise from the Pride Month collection after confrontations between staff and customers over select LGBTQ+ items.
What they're saying: "Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round," the company said in a statement to Axios.
