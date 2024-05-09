Skip to main content
Target cuts Pride Month products from some stores after backlash

Target faced calls for boycotts last year because of its Pride Month collection. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Target will sell its Pride Month collection in fewer stores after last year's right-wing backlash over LGBTQ+ themed products.

Why it matters: After years of supporting Pride events without issue, Target and other companies, including Bud Light, were hit by customer boycotts that affected sales.

Driving the news: Target confirmed to Axios Thursday that the collection will be available on its website and "in select stores, based on historical sales performance."

  • It was previously sold at all stores in past years.
  • The LGBTQ+ merchandise will be sold in half of the chain's nearly 2,000 stores, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
  • The Minneapolis Star Tribune wrote that this year's collection is smaller than past collections.

Zoom in: Target has offered an assortment of merchandise, which includes clothing, to mark June's annual Pride for more than a decade.

  • This year's Pride collection will include adult apparel, home products, food and beverages that have "been curated based on guest insights and consumer research," Target told Axios.

Flashback: Target announced in May 2023 that it was pulling some merchandise from the Pride Month collection after confrontations between staff and customers over select LGBTQ+ items.

  • The backlash and boycotts contributed to disappointing quarterly results, Target executives said in earnings calls.

What they're saying: "Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round," the company said in a statement to Axios.

  • Target said it will "have a presence at local Pride events in Minneapolis and around the country" and will "support a number of LGBTQIA+ organizations."

