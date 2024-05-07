Panera will replace its Charged Lemonades with new low-sugar and low-caffeine drinks. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Panera Bread is dropping its heavily caffeinated Charged Lemonades that have been the subject of lawsuits alleging the drinks can cause health issues, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: Energy drinks have been growing in popularity despite the health risks.
Driving the news: Bloomberg was first to report Tuesday that Panera plans to replace the controversial line of drinks with new low-sugar and low-caffeine beverages.
Zoom in: The Food and Drug Administration says "for healthy individuals" a safe quantity of caffeine is 400 milligrams per day, which is around four to five cups of coffee.
A large, 30-ounce Charged Lemonade contains up to 236 mg of caffeine, per Panera's website.
The big picture: The booming energy drink category has attracted younger consumers with consumption highest among men 18 to 34, according to market research firm Mintel.
