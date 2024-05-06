Share on email (opens in new window)

America recognizes two of the most essential and trusted professions this week — teachers and nurses — with appreciation events across the country. Why it matters: Both professions are battling ongoing labor shortages and high burnout rates.

Nearly 76% of nurses said they experienced burnout in 2023, according to an IntelyCare survey of more than 5,000 health care workers.

Teaching is considered one of the most draining jobs, and nearly a quarter of K-12 teachers experienced a gun-related school lockdown last year.

The big picture: National Nurses Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and National Teachers Day have been held in May since the early 1980s.

National Nurses Week has been celebrated in May since early 1990s.

Gifts and thank you notes are commonly given to teachers and nurses, who are also treated with free food and discounts from businesses.

Zoom in: Nurses have been the most trusted profession for the 22nd consecutive year, according to Gallup's annual ethics ratings.

78% of U.S. adults currently believe nurses have high honesty and ethical standards, Gallup shows.

Between the lines: The wage gap between teachers and other college graduates recently hit the widest level since 1960, a report from the Economic Policy Institute and the Center for Economic and Policy Research shows.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2024?

Teacher Appreciation Week is held every year during the first week of May.

The 2024 dates are May 6-10.

Flashback: The National Parent Teacher Association started designating one week in May to recognize teachers in 1984.

When is National Teachers Day 2024?

Tuesday, May 7, is National Teachers Day, also known as Teachers Day or Teacher Appreciation Day.

When is Nurses Day 2024 and National Nurses Week?

National Nurses Day is Monday, May 6.

The American Nurses Association expanded recognition of nurses to a weeklong celebration in the 1990s, which is May 6-12 annually.

May 8 is National Student Nurses Day.

National Nurses Week ends each year on the May 12 birthday of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing.

