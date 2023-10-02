Skip to main content
This one chart explains the teacher shortage

Emily Peck
Data: Economic Policy Institute; Chart: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Public school teachers have long made less money than other professionals, but last year the gap hit its widest level since 1960, according to a new analysis of federal data.

Why it matters: The report from the Economic Policy Institute helps explain why the nationwide teacher shortage has grown so acute.

Zoom in: The immediate culprit is inflation, which eroded teachers' real pay considerably in 2022.

  • The earnings of other college grads managed to just about keep pace with price increases, writes the report's author, economist Sylvia Allegretto.
  • Public schools are less nimble when it comes to raising pay than the private sector.

Of note: Teachers typically receive better benefits than other workers (pensions!). In her analysis, Allegretto calculated that even considering the value of those benefits, teachers still earn about 17% less.

