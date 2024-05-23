Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Memorial Day is seen as the unofficial start to summer and a long weekend for many, but the day is about more than cookouts, sales and patriotic parades.
Why it matters: The federal holiday commemorates military personnel who lost their lives defending the country.
Memorial Day is observed each year on the last Monday of May, which is May 27 in 2024.
Flashback: Memorial Day was originally called "Decoration Day" and was recognized as early as the 1860s after the Civil War.
Zoom in: Veterans Day honors all who have served in the U.S. military and is considered a celebration of all veterans, living and dead.
Reality check: Since Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember the fallen, Wounded Warrior Project advises people say: "Have a meaningful Memorial Day," not "Happy Memorial Day."