Memorial Day travel projected to be among busiest in two decades

Nearly 44 million people are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend this year, the busiest in almost 20 years, according to AAA. The big picture: The number of Americans leaving home is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, meaning travelers will have to contend with traffic volumes they haven't seen in years.

43.8 million people will head 50 miles or more from home during the unofficial start of summer. That's up 4% over last year and close to matching 2005's record of 44 million travelers.

It could also be indicative of what's to come this summer.

What they're saying: "We're projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we're exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.

Road trips

Road trips are projected to set a record, with 38.4 million people expected to travel by car.

That's up 4% compared to the number of drivers on the roads last year, and up 1.9% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Between the lines: Drivers can expect similar gas prices as last year, when the national average was around $3.57, per AAA.

But, "The wildcard remains the cost of oil, and unlike last year, there are now two wars—in the Middle East and Ukraine—that could roil the oil market," AAA said.

Air travel

This year will be the most crowded Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005, when the travel industry rebounded after 9/11, per AAA.

An estimated 3.51 million people will travel through airports over the holiday weekend, marking a 4.8% increase over last year and 9% jump compared to 2019.

Air ticket prices are comparable to last year, with data reflecting a 1% to 2% increase in prices for domestic flights.

Buses, cruises and train

Some 1.9 people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises and trains—an increase of 5.6% from last year.

"This category took the biggest hit during the pandemic with fewer people taking public transportation or not cruising at all," Twidale said. "Now— five years later—we're back to 2019 numbers."

When to travel

Travel times are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal, INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said.

"Travelers should stay up to date on traffic apps, 511 services, and local news stations to avoid sitting in traffic longer than necessary," he advised.

The best times to travel by car are before 11 am or after 7 pm Thursday, before 11 am or after 8 pm Friday, after 6 pm Saturday, before 1 pm Sunday and after 7 pm Monday, according to INRIX, which provides transportation data and insights.

The worst times are between noon and 6 pm Thursday, between noon and 7 pm Friday, between 2 pm and 5 pm Saturday, between 3 pm and 7 pm both on Sunday and Monday, per INRIX.

Where are people going?

Travelers are heading to theme parks and entertainment venues in Orlando, New York, Las Vegas and Southern California this Memorial Day weekend.

Alaska cruises will be popular to take to travelers to Seattle, Anchorage and Vancouver.

Florida's beaches and cruise ports are also expected to be packed.

International travelers are mostly heading to European cities, including Rome, London and Paris.

More travelers are also visiting Asia, especially Japan, per AAA trend reports.

