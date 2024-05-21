The first of what will likely be many extreme heat events this summer is on its way to much of Texas and the Southern Plains, along with parts of the Gulf Coast and Florida during the next week. Threat level: Extreme heat is the deadliest weather hazard in the U.S., and this event will bring triple-digit temperatures to some areas as much as a full month earlier than average.

According to the NOAA Weather Prediction Center, record-breaking highs and record-setting high overnight minimum temperatures are expected, particularly in southern Texas, along the Gulf Coast, and into Florida.

"This heat could be particularly dangerous for people dealing with a loss of power in parts of Texas. Warm overnight temperatures will offer little relief and high humidity could also lead to heat index readings over 110 degrees," forecasters said in a technical forecast discussion on Tuesday morning.

The weekend will be particularly hot from South Texas through the central Gulf Coast, with overnight temperatures and potentially daily highs setting records as well.

Heat indices in South Texas, Houston, New Orleans and other areas may approach or exceed 115°F this weekend.

Stunning stat: If the temperature in Austin hits 100°F or above this weekend, as currently forecast, it would be about a month before the typical start of triple-digit heat there.

Between the lines: The cause of this particular heat wave is a powerful and sprawling area of high pressure aloft, also known as a heat dome, parked over Mexico and affecting areas from Central America to the Southern Plains.

Computer models have consistently shown this head dome will be historically strong, at about 4.5 standard deviations above average for this time of year.

The hottest temperatures will continue to occur in Mexico and Central America, but the northern reaches of the ridge will push far enough north to cause Americans to sweat too.

Computer model projection showing the powerful heat dome over Mexico on May 26. Image: Weatherbell Analytics.

Context: Extreme heat is the hazard most clearly tied to climate change, as the probability of these events along with their intensity increases dramatically as the average temperature increases.

Numerous studies have shown that certain heat waves would have been virtually impossible had it not been for human emissions of greenhouse gases that pushed temperatures upward.

What's next: Computer models do not show extended relief arriving through the rest of the month, though some areas may cool down toward the end of the month, including southeastern Florida.

Using NOAA and the CDC's new heat risk system, South Texas is predicted to be in the "Extreme" category for maximum daily heat risk through Sunday, NWS said. "Major" heat risk is likely in Houston and New Orleans.

season heat could be susceptible to heat-related illness if not taking proper heat precautions," said the NWS forecast office in Austin regarding the weekend heat in a forecast discussion Tuesday. Florida, where cities have endured record high temperatures is predicted to continue to experience unusually hot conditions.

