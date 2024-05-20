Amid a record-breaking heat wave, a Miami TV weathercaster had an urgent message for his viewers over the weekend: Go vote if you want to fight climate change. Why it matters: NBC 6 meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin challenged Florida's climate policies and warned viewers about politicians who don't believe in climate change.

"Please keep in mind, the most powerful climate change solution is the one you already have in the palm of your hands: the right to vote," MacLaughlin said in a video clip that has been viewed over 300,000 times on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Context: That same day, Miami's heat index — the "feels like" temperature — set a May record of 112°F — then saw the same temperature on Sunday.

What they're saying: MacLaughlin criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing legislation last week that removes references to climate change from state law, as Floridians face sea level rise, coral bleaching and heat waves.

"The entire world is looking to Florida to lead in climate change, and our government is saying that climate change is no longer the priority it once was."

He later said the TV station would "never tell you who to vote for, but we will tell you this: We implore you to please do your research and know that there are candidates that believe in climate change and that there are solutions — and there are candidates that don't."

Stunning stat: Meanwhile, Miami's daily average temperature on Sunday, 89°F, was the third highest in the city's history.

Climate Central's Climate Shift Index, which measures climate change's influence on day-to-day weather, found that Monday's daily average temperature in Miami was at least five times more likely to occur as a result of human-caused global warming.

Inside the room: MacLaughlin tells Axios he didn't ask the station for permission but was careful not to mention DeSantis or any political party by name.

"I think that's where I would have gotten in trouble," he wrote in a direct message on X. "But my bosses have been so supportive."

The reaction: John Morales, a certified consulting meteorologist at ClimaData and the former chief meteorologist at NBC Miami, tells Axios that MacLaughlin's segment was "remarkable" for how directly he engaged with viewers.

"I suspect there are many, possibly hundreds, of broadcast meteorologists in this country who wish they could have the guts to say something like that on TV."

Flashback: Morales, who also works as a hurricane specialist at NBC 6, says he was the first meteorologist in the Miami market to make climate connections during his weather broadcasts in the late 2000s.

Today, a growing number of meteorologists reference climate change on the air, but it's not enough, he says.

The bottom line: "Empowerment through education sometimes requires finding a tactful way to do advocacy," he says. "You just have to. That is the level of urgency that we have here in terms of solving the climate crisis."