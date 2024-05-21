Why it matters: A loss by Willis could delay or derail the sprawling case the prosecutor has mounted against Trump and his alleged co-conspirators.
Zoom in: Willis, who in her first term in office has launched high-profile cases against Trump, as well as rapper Young Thug, faces a challenge from Christian Wise Smith, a former Fulton prosecutor and unsuccessful 2022 Georgia attorney general candidate.
The winner of the primary will take on Courtney Kramer, the only Republican candidate for district attorney to qualify, in the Nov. 5 general election.
Zoom out: McAfee, a former state inspector general appointed to the bench by Gov. Brian Kemp in December 2022, faces defense attorney Tiffani Johnson and civil rights attorney Robert Patillo.
Why it matters: The 6th was redrawn late last year as a majority-Black district after a federal judge ruled the previous boundaries violated the Voting Rights Act.
Catch up quick: McBath was first elected to the 6th Congressional District in 2018 and re-elected in 2020.
In 2022, the 6th was redrawn into a more Republican-leaning district.
McBath then ran for — and won — the 7th Congressional District race.
Richardson, who represents District 2 on the Cobb commission, was first elected in 2020.
Thomas was first elected in 2020 to state house District 65, which includes parts of south Fulton, Douglas and Coweta counties.
What we're watching: A three-way race brings the potential for a runoff election if a candidate doesn't receive more than 50% of the vote. The Democrat who wins the primary will face Jeff Criswell, the only Republican to qualify for the seat, in the Nov. 5 general election.