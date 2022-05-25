Lucy McBath defeats Carolyn Bourdeaux in Georgia Dem. primary

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) defeated fellow incumbent Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.) in Bourdeaux's own Georgia's 7th district Tuesday, the AP reported.

Why it matters: The primary was seen as a proxy battle between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party, though the voting records of the two are similar.

McBath developed a high profile as a gun control advocate following the death of her son to gun violence. She switched to Bourdeaux's district after Republicans shifted her 6th District far to the right.

This was one of six congressional incumbent 2022 matchups and given the district's leftward lean, the Democratic nominee is likely to become the final victor.

The big picture: McBath, who flipped Georgia's 6th district in 2018, received millions in support from outside groups including a last minute $1 million push from Mike Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety.

But Bourdeaux, a former public policy professor, represents the existing 7th District — about two-thirds of which remains in the new lines, and has been campaigning there since 2017.

The bottom line: This intraparty battle heralds the shrinking of Georgia's Democratic congressional delegation after Republican-led redistricting. The new 6th district is widely expected to get a Republican member of Congress.