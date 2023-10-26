Share on email (opens in new window)

Georgia legislators will hold a special session next month to redraw several congressional districts after a federal judge ruled they violated the Voting Rights Act.

The latest: The ruling, issued Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones, said the boundaries in violation are Districts 3, 6, 11, 13, and 14.

It also determined the lines for several Senate and House districts violate the act, which went into effect in 1965 and prohibits racial discrimination in voting and electoral matters.

The legislature is required to draw new boundaries by Dec. 8.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation following the decision Thursday ordering the special session to start Nov. 29.

Why it matters: The ruling is a big win for Georgia Democrats, and could lead to the election of more Black representatives in Congress, according to the AJC.

The court said the plaintiffs and Black residents "whose voting rights have been injured by the violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act have suffered significant harm."

"Those citizens are entitled to vote as soon as possible for their representatives under a lawful apportionment plan," the court said.

What they're saying: Georgia Democratic Party Chair and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams in a statement called it a "resounding victory for Georgia voters and for democracy."

She also said the Republicans state lawmakers "hastily" drew maps to give themselves an electoral advantage and diminish the voting power of Black residents.

"Today's decision confirms what Georgia Democrats already knew: Georgia Republicans' attempts to hold onto power via voter suppression and racial gerrymandering will not stand," she said in a statement.

The other side: Josh McKoon, chairperson of the Georgia Republican Party, criticized the ruling.

"It is simply outrageous that one far-left federal judge is invalidating the will of the elected representatives of the people of Georgia," he said in a statement the party shared on X.

The judge's order also calls on legislators to create:

Another majority-Black Congressional district in west-metro Atlanta;

Two majority-Black Senate and two majority-Black House districts on the southside of metro Atlanta;

Another majority-Black House district in the west metro area;

And two majority-Black House districts in the Bibb County area.

The big picture: The battle over redistricting and whether lawmaker-approved maps are racially gerrymandered is also playing out across the country, namely Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina.