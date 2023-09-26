28 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Supreme Court rejects Alabama GOP's redistricting appeal
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Alabama Republicans' request to block the redrawing of the state's congressional districts by a special master.
Driving the news: The Alabama GOP asked SCOTUS to consider an emergency request blocking a lower court's determination that the state's legislature had failed to comply with the Voting Rights Act while drawing congressional districts.
- The Voting Right Act requires that minority voters are provided with "an equal opportunity to participate in the political process."
Catch up quick: Alabama's Republican-led legislature refused to redraw the state's congressional map in a manner that gave Black voters increased voting power, thus requiring a three-judge panel to intervene in the process.
- "The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The 2023 Plan plainly fails to do so," the panel stated in an opinion rejecting the new map.
- The Supreme Court ruled in June that Black residents of Alabama were illegally underrepresented in Congress after a lawsuit challenging the state's 2021 redistricting map.
- Alabama's GOP lawmakers submitted a map in July that was not significantly different from the existing Congressional map; six of the seven districts had Black populations of 43 percent or less.
What they're saying: Black lawmakers and voting rights activists celebrated the latest SCOTUS ruling.
- "Another big win for Alabama's Black voters," said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.), the state's only Black lawmaker in Congress.