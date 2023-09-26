Supreme Court rejects Alabama GOP's redistricting appeal

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Supreme Court of the United States building in Washington D.C. on Sept. 24. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Alabama Republicans' request to block the redrawing of the state's congressional districts by a special master.

Driving the news: The Alabama GOP asked SCOTUS to consider an emergency request blocking a lower court's determination that the state's legislature had failed to comply with the Voting Rights Act while drawing congressional districts.

The Voting Right Act requires that minority voters are provided with "an equal opportunity to participate in the political process."

Catch up quick: Alabama's Republican-led legislature refused to redraw the state's congressional map in a manner that gave Black voters increased voting power, thus requiring a three-judge panel to intervene in the process.

"The law requires the creation of an additional district that affords Black Alabamians, like everyone else, a fair and reasonable opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. The 2023 Plan plainly fails to do so," the panel stated in an opinion rejecting the new map.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that Black residents of Alabama were illegally underrepresented in Congress after a lawsuit challenging the state's 2021 redistricting map.

Alabama's GOP lawmakers submitted a map in July that was not significantly different from the existing Congressional map; six of the seven districts had Black populations of 43 percent or less.

What they're saying: Black lawmakers and voting rights activists celebrated the latest SCOTUS ruling.