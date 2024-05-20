Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals Longtime U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) comfortably avoided a runoff in the 13th Congressional District primary, cruising past six Democratic challengers on Tuesday night, AP projects. Why it matters: Scott's convincing victory in his bid for a 12th term is a sign that established Democrats still are a force in heavily Democratic districts, even one that was recently redrawn, and even as young voters have shown signs of drifting.

By the numbers: Scott, who has spent two decades in Congress and is the first Black chair of the House Agriculture Committee, had about 60% of the vote when AP called the race at 10pm Tuesday, while the closest challenger, Mark Baker, had 11.3%.

Candidates need more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

The other side: Jonathan Chavez rolled to a win in the Republican primary in the 13th, holding more than 65% of the vote when AP called that race around 9:30pm.

Scott and Chavez will now face off in November's general election.

Editor's note: This story was updated with Tuesday's results.