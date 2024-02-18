2024 election is Groundhog Day for disillusioned young voters

The oldest members of Gen Z were first eligible to vote in 2016, but in that time they've only seen three candidates from the major parties: Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Why it matters: Young voters are stuck in a political Groundhog Day — and many are disillusioned by the lack of choice or younger candidates who reflect their views.

By the numbers: 58% of voters between the ages of 18 and 34 — Gen Z and younger millennials — aren’t sure if they’ll vote in November, according to a new Axios-Generation Lab poll.

Among those who aren’t sure, half say they definitely or probably won’t go to the polls and the other half say they probably will.

This comes after a banner year for youth turnout in 2020.

“I feel like there’s not enough representation in both the Democratic and Republican parties,” says Jadisha Proano, a 19-year-old student at Dickinson College, who’s not planning to cast a ballot this year.

“I’d like to see younger people who are more in touch with the issues affecting the population of people who will be out of college soon.”

Zoom in: When asked what mattered most to them among issues including abortion, climate change, guns, student debt and immigration, a strong plurality (39%) of young voters cited the economy.

“I’m graduating in a few years, and I’m worried about the amount of debt I’ll be in,” Proano says. “Just finding a job seems very difficult and stressful.”

Methodology: This poll was conducted February 3-14, 2024, from a representative sample of 1,073 18 to 34-year-olds nationwide. The margin of error is +/- 3.0 percentage points.