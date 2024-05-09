But it's not over: The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) issued another warning Thursday that a complex of thunderstorms is forecast to congeal over Texas and barrel eastward overnight, bringing the threat of "very large hail," damaging winds and possible tornadoes all the way to Georgia by Friday morning.
Threat level: Cities in the threat zone include Dallas-Ft. Worth and Arlington, Texas, as well as Atlanta.
The SPC specifically mentioned the possibility of a long-lasting complex of storms producing widespread wind damage along its path, known as a derecho.
The big picture: Tornado watches were in effect for tens of millions of people from Dallas to Paducah to Nashville on Wednesday evening, as storms erupted from the same major system that plagued parts of the Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley this week.
In Tennessee, Maury County officials confirmed one person died after a tornado struck near the city of Columbia and the Claiborne County mayor reported on Facebook that another fatality had occurred when a tree fell on a car.
In North Carolina, an emergency was declared for Gaston County, where one person was killed when a tree fell on a car.