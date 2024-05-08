Share on email (opens in new window)

Map showing the severe thunderstorm risk levels on May 8, including an area of "moderate risk." Photo: Pivotal Weather

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms that will bring a significant tornado threat may affect the mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Threat level: Flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes are possible, the NWS warns.

These storms will occur as people are picking up the rubble following damaging twisters in Oklahoma, Kansas, Michigan and several other states so far this week.

"All severe hazards, including tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and potentially significant damaging winds are possible," the NWS Storm Prediction Center stated in a bulletin Wednesday morning.

"Some tornadoes may be strong."

Zoom in: About 57 million people live in areas under at least a "slight risk" of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

There also is a narrow area of "moderate risk," a level 4 out of 5 alert level, stretching from central Missouri into central Tennessee, including Nashville.

It is here that the threat for tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, and very large hail will be maximized.

"A complicated, potentially dangerous severe-weather event is possible today into this evening," the SPC stated in a forecast discussion about this narrow corridor.

"Multiple rounds of strong-severe thunderstorms are expected today across this region, additively contributing enough severe hazard for the "moderate" risk area."

The big picture: This spate of severe weather follows the second-most active April for tornadoes, and hits barely a day after damaging twisters hit southern Michigan.

The intrigue: Scientists are actively studying the topic of how climate change is affecting tornadoes, with some emerging agreement around several points.

Climate change is affecting the atmospheric conditions that give rise to severe thunderstorms, in particular by increasing atmospheric instability.

As global air and ocean temperatures increase, the atmosphere can carry more water vapor, which is a key ingredient for giving rise to severe storms.

At the same time, though, wind shear, which is vital for tornado formation, may be decreasing over time.

Between the lines: Some studies show that a warming climate can therefore make tornado outbreaks more prolific when instability and shear overlap, but potentially less frequent since such occasions may be less frequent.

Tornadoes are small-scale events, making them hard to simulate in most computer models.

