As global air and ocean temperatures increase, the atmosphere can carry more water vapor, which is a key ingredient for giving rise to severe storms.
At the same time, though, wind shear, which is vital for tornado formation, may be decreasing over time.
Between the lines: Some studies show that a warming climate can therefore make tornado outbreaks more prolific when instability and shear overlap, but potentially less frequent since such occasions may be less frequent.
Tornadoes are small-scale events, making them hard to simulate in most computer models.