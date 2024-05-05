Map showing severe weather risk levels on May 6. The red depicts "moderate risk," which is the second-highest level. Photo: Pivotal Weather.

A significant severe storm outbreak is forecast for the Plains, Central U.S. and Ohio River Valley during the Monday to Wednesday time frame. Threat level: Storms could spawn "intense tornadoes," the National Weather Service warns, along with high winds, large, damaging hail and flooding.

The greatest risk will come on Monday, when cooler, drier air from the west clashes with a fast-moving flow of warm, moist air flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico and spreading across much of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

The presence of strong winds aloft will help trigger severe thunderstorms, and give them the energy needed to become supercells, which are thunderstorms that contain persistent, rotating updrafts.

It is these storms that have the capability of producing large, damaging hail, high straight-line winds, and strong tornadoes.

Context: The upcoming outbreak follows a busy April, during which more than 300 tornadoes were reported across the U.S.

The Storm Prediction Center, which is responsible for issuing tornado watches across the country, has taken the rare step of issuing a "moderate risk" outlook for central Oklahoma on Monday, which is a level 4 out of 5 on its danger scale.

This region includes Oklahoma City and Norman, Okla., and Wichita, KS. A broader area of "Enhanced risk," which is a level 3/5, includes Tulsa and Topeka, Okla., Lawrence KS, and Lincoln NE.

These risk areas will be further refined in outlooks on Sunday and Monday.

What they're saying: "Multiple strong/potentially long-track tornadoes, very large to giant hail, and severe/damaging winds all appear likely" on Monday, the SPC stated in an online forecast discussion.

Forecasters noted that "confidence has increased" in this danger being maximized in parts of Kansas and Oklahoma.

The big picture: The outbreak is tied to a deep dip in the jet stream and a cold pool of air aloft dipping down across the Southwest, and swinging east-northeast across the Plains.

A surface low pressure area is forecast to form over the northern High Plains on Monday, which will help intensify winds above the surface and bring warm, humid air further to the north.

The severe weather threat is expected to move east for Tuesday, with cities including Indianapolis, Columbus, Memphis, Nashville and Cincinnati all at risk for storms.

The intrigue: The topic of how climate change is affecting tornadoes is one of active research in the scientific community, though there is emerging agreement around a few points.

Climate change is affecting the atmospheric conditions that give rise to severe thunderstorms, in particular by increasing atmospheric instability.

As global air and ocean temperatures increase, the atmosphere can carry more water vapor, which is a key ingredient for giving rise to severe storms.

At the same time, though, wind shear, which is also important for tornado formation, may be decreasing over time.

Between the lines: Some studies show that a warming climate can therefore make tornado outbreaks more prolific when instability and shear overlap, but potentially less frequent due to the increasingly rare combo.

However, this is not yet agreed to by most of the tornado research community, especially since twisters are small-scale events, making them hard to simulate in computer models.

The bottom line: After enduring severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes, last week, this forecast is not a welcome sight for residents of Kansas and Oklahoma especially.