Tornado emergency declared in Michigan as storms slam Midwest

At least two large tornadoes were detected on the ground in Michigan and another in Indiana, as storms swept into the Midwest and Ohio Valley on Tuesday. The big picture: These storms that are also affecting Milwaukee and Chicago are part of a significant severe storm outbreak that threatened much of the Plains and Central U.S. Monday, and unleashed tornadoes across several states.

Zoom in: There were reports of structural damage in Portage, where an "extremely dangerous tornado" was moving east at 35 mph just after 6pm ET, according to the National Weather Service.

"You are in a life-threatening situation," the NWS said in a forecast outlook. "Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter."

Considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles was likely, the agency added.

By the numbers: Nearly 30,600 people were without power in Michigan Tuesday afternoon, per poweroutage.us.

Where it stands: More thunderstorms were expected on Wednesday across parts of the southern Plains into the mid Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee Valleys, per the NWS.

