Tornadoes and severe storms hit Middle Tennessee

Tornadoes and severe storms walloped Middle Tennessee Wednesday, killing at least one person, injuring several others and leaving thousands without power. Danger stretched on for hours, with another wave of storms expected into Thursday morning. Officials are warning drivers that flooding remains an ongoing threat in parts of the region.

Downed trees and power lines could also be blocking roads during the morning commute.

State of play: Residents shared pictures of multiple tornadoes in different areas Wednesday night. The damage in counties surrounding Nashville was widespread, with TV news showing images of mangled homes and squashed cars.

Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads as crews fanned out to clear trees and debris from interstates and main routes.

The National Weather Service confirmed a "large, violent tornado" south of Nashville that carved a path of destruction through Columbia and Maury County.

A spokesperson for Maury Regional Medical Center confirmed that five patients had come to the hospital with storm-related injuries after the tornado. One patient died, another had serious injuries and three others had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Maury County emergency responders said they were going door-to-door to check on residents. They reported significant damage.

Emergency crews reported flooding and multiple water rescues in Sumner and Robertson counties. Northern Davidson County also faced the risk of flooding as multiple storm systems cycled through the area.

The big picture: The deadly storms erupted from the same storm system that plagued the Central Plains on Monday. The threat stretched well beyond Nashville and put tens of millions of people on edge, from Dallas to Paducah.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for more details.