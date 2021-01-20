Inauguration Day dashboard

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Screenshot: Fox News
President Trump has left the White House en route to a farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base, kicking off the day that will culminate with President-elect Joe Biden taking office.
What's next: The inaugural celebration for young Americans is being livestreamed, starting at 10am.
Upcoming events:
- 10:30am: Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take their oaths of office
- Shortly after, Biden and Harris lay out their vision for the nation
- Next up: Pass in review, a long-standing military tradition to signify the peaceful transfer of power
- 2pm: Biden, Harris and nearly all the living former presidents and their spouses lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery
- 3pm: Representatives from all branches of the military escort the 46th president to the White House
- 8:30pm: Celebrate America, with remarks by Biden and Harris
Biden's day one orders:
- Begins the process to rejoin the Paris Accords
- Orders the U.S. to rejoin the World Health Organization
- Require masks to be worn on all federal property
- Ask the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions
- Revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit
- Reverse the Muslim travel ban
- Will move to strengthen DACA protections
- Ask the Department of Education to extend student loan relief
- Temporarily halt oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- Send a sweeping immigration plan to Congress