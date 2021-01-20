Sign up for our daily briefing

Inauguration Day dashboard

Screenshot: Fox News

President Trump has left the White House en route to a farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base, kicking off the day that will culminate with President-elect Joe Biden taking office.

What's next: The inaugural celebration for young Americans is being livestreamed, starting at 10am.

Upcoming events:
  1. 10:30am: Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take their oaths of office
  2. Shortly after, Biden and Harris lay out their vision for the nation
  3. Next up: Pass in review, a long-standing military tradition to signify the peaceful transfer of power
  4. 2pm: Biden, Harris and nearly all the living former presidents and their spouses lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery
  5. 3pm: Representatives from all branches of the military escort the 46th president to the White House
  6. 8:30pm: Celebrate America, with remarks by Biden and Harris
Biden's day one orders:
  • Begins the process to rejoin the Paris Accords
  • Orders the U.S. to rejoin the World Health Organization
  • Require masks to be worn on all federal property
  • Ask the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions
  • Revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit
  • Reverse the Muslim travel ban
  • Will move to strengthen DACA protections
  • Ask the Department of Education to extend student loan relief
  • Temporarily halt oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
  • Send a sweeping immigration plan to Congress

Alexi McCammond
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meena Harris business creates optics issue for Biden White House

Meena Harris addresses the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: DNCC via Getty Images

Biden's transition team lawyers have reminded Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece, Meena, that she can't profit off her famous aunt's image, after she unveiled a collaboration between her company and Beats By Dre.

Why it matters: Following Republican attacks, President-elect Joe Biden pledged that neither his family nor Harris' would profit from their service as president and vice president.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The beginning of the beginning for Biden's climate push

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Joe Biden's inauguration and the days right after will bring a rat-tat-tat burst of climate policy moves, but keep this in mind amid the splashy pledges: pushing through most of his agenda will be a long, uncertain slog.

Why it matters: Biden's climate plan is far more expansive than anything contemplated under President Obama. But for all the immediate pledges, it will take years to see how far Biden gets.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Mayors press Biden to adopt progressive immigration agenda

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A coalition of nearly 200 mayors and county executives is challenging Joe Biden and the incoming Congress to adopt a progressive immigration agenda that would give everyone a pathway to citizenship.

Why it matters: The group's goals, set out in a white paper released today, seem to fall slightly to the left of what the president-elect plans to propose on Inauguration Day — though not far — and come at a time of intense national polarization over immigration.

