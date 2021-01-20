Biden to propose pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

One his first day in office, President-elect Biden will propose legislation that would give an eight-year path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

Why it matters: The proposal — the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 — is a stark shift away from former President Trump's harsh policies and rhetoric on immigration and fulfills a campaign promise of Biden's.

The big picture: Biden’s proposal is just the starting point. Any immigration bill would need to get 60 votes in a 50-50 split Senate — and immigration has long proved a contentious and partisan issue especially as the Republican party has veered rightward on the issue.

Leon Fresco, an immigration attorney who worked in the Obama administration, told Axios that there is no chance of passage of Biden’s bill if Republican votes are needed. Republicans will use a more conservative 2013 immigration bill as their starting point. But the proposal gives soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer an aspirational goal to achieve.

What they're saying: "The American public know that our immigration system is not working the way it should be, and we need a complete overhaul that both protects American people but also consistent with our values," one incoming White House official told reporters on a call Tuesday evening.

Details: The plan has three goals, incoming officials said: Create paths to citizenship for unauthorized immigrants in the U.S., build out smart border controls and address the root causes of migration, particularly in Central America.