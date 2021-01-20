Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden will ask CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions

Photo: Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images

As part of his Day One executive actions, President-elect Biden will ask the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "immediately" extend the federal eviction moratorium until the end of March and ask other federal agencies to extend foreclosure moratoriums on federally-backed mortgages.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of people out of work and resulted in many unable to pay their rent or mortgages. The moratorium was scheduled to expire on Jan. 31. As the deadline approached, the Urban Institute warned of a "looming evictions cliff" as renters reported they would be unable to make payments.

  • By the numbers: Approximately 19% of renters were behind on their rent in December, per government data.

The big picture: Last week, Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, adding that the plan would provide $30 billion to renters to cover housing and utility costs.

  • Another $5 billion would go towards people experiencing homelessness.
  • Biden's plan also includes raising federal unemployment insurance to $400 a week and a third round of stimulus checks.

Worth noting: Experts have argued that Biden should take more aggressive measures to protect renters, as "the moratorium lacks enforcement mechanisms," Market Watch writes, and people have continued to be evicted even when they should be protected by the restrictions.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump stock market underperformed Obama's

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

U.S. stock markets hit record highs during President Trump's time in office, but mostly underperformed his predecessor.

Between the lines: Obama inherited a financial crisis and was thus starting from a much lower level than was Trump, who inherited a bull market. During Obama's first term, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average had higher percentage gains than they did under Trump, although the Nasdaq rose more during Trump's first term.

Mike Allen, author of AM
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to listen for in Biden's inaugural address

Vice President-elect Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Washington yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Reflecting both the man and the times, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s inaugural address needs as much reality as poetry.

What to watch ... The president-elect will do both, sources tell me: Biden’s biography equips him not just to deliver a great speech, but also to start putting the public sector back in good working order.

Fadel Allassan
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign 15 executive actions on Day One

President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 15 executive actions upon taking office Wednesday, immediately reversing key Trump administration policies.

Why it matters: The 15 actions — aimed at issues like climate change and immigration — mark more drastic immediate steps compared with the two day-one actions from Biden's four predecessors combined, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

