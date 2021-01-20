Biden will ask CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images
As part of his Day One executive actions, President-elect Biden will ask the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "immediately" extend the federal eviction moratorium until the end of March and ask other federal agencies to extend foreclosure moratoriums on federally-backed mortgages.
Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has thrown millions of people out of work and resulted in many unable to pay their rent or mortgages. The moratorium was scheduled to expire on Jan. 31. As the deadline approached, the Urban Institute warned of a "looming evictions cliff" as renters reported they would be unable to make payments.
- By the numbers: Approximately 19% of renters were behind on their rent in December, per government data.
The big picture: Last week, Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, adding that the plan would provide $30 billion to renters to cover housing and utility costs.
- Another $5 billion would go towards people experiencing homelessness.
- Biden's plan also includes raising federal unemployment insurance to $400 a week and a third round of stimulus checks.
Worth noting: Experts have argued that Biden should take more aggressive measures to protect renters, as "the moratorium lacks enforcement mechanisms," Market Watch writes, and people have continued to be evicted even when they should be protected by the restrictions.