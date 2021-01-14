Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden speech calls for nearly $2T in COVID relief

Workers today installed bunting on a press riser near the White House. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden will unveil a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan this evening, including money to combat the spread of the virus, vaccinate millions of Americans and provide direct relief to individuals — including an additional $1,400 in cash payments.

Why it matters: Biden’s “American Rescue Plan” will be his opening bid to Congress on the first of two massive proposals requiring approval in the House and Senate. He'll return in February for additional infrastructure spending, as Axios reported and incoming administration officials confirmed.

The big picture: Biden has said COVID-19 and its economic effects are the two biggest problems currently facing Americans. Less than a week before becoming president, he's giving a pre-inaugural address outlining his plan for coping with them.

  • He'll speak at 7:15 p.m. from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Del.

His spending proposal will be divided into three parts:

  • $400 billion to address the virus.
  • $1 trillion in direct relief to families and individuals.
  • $440 billion to help communities and businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Within those baskets, he'll seek:

  • The $1,400 payments, to be added to the $600 checks Congress passed last month, for $2,000 in overall relief.
  • Raising unemployment insurance from $300 to $400 per week, and extending it through September.
  • Roughly $20 billion for a national vaccination program, and another $140 billion for testing and other public health investments.
  • Fourteen weeks of paid leave for caregivers, payable to those coping with school closures and caring for people with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour, and abolishing the tipped minimum wage and the sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities.

The tactics: Biden plans to pass the first proposal through legislative "regular order,” meaning he'll need 60 votes in the Senate. He's counting on the appeal of cash payments to attract the votes.

  • For the second, far-larger package, he'll likely try to skirt the filibuster rule — and its 60-vote requirement — through a process known as "budget reconciliation," requiring just a majority vote.
  • The president-elect doesn't plan to offset of any of the new spending in the package he's outlining tonight with new taxes.

The bottom line: Biden isn’t letting fear of sticker-shock trim his spending ambitions, although he knows difficult legislative work lies ahead.

  • Many of his top political and economic advisers are determined not to underestimate the scale of economic damage in the country, and want to spend more up front to prevent it from lingering any longer than necessary.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Rubio asks Biden for $2K stimulus checks as unity appeal

Sen. Marco Rubio. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) urged President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday night to immediately call on Congress to pass $2,000 stimulus checks for the American people as a sign of congressional unity, according to a letter obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Rubio has supported such payments before, but in asking the incoming president to "break the paralysis in Washington by delivering desperately needed relief," the possible 2024 presidential candidate is presenting himself as a practical partisan. Biden already supports the payments.

Felix SalmonDion Rabouin
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's radical economic agenda

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Power will move from Wall Street to Washington over the next four years. That's the message being sent by President-elect Biden, with his expected nomination of Wall Street foe Gary Gensler as the new head of the SEC, and also by Sherrod Brown, the incoming head of the Senate Banking Committee.

Why it matters: Biden is going to attempt to chart an economic policy that's visibly to the left of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. If he succeeds, it's going to show up not only in taxes and spending, but also in regulation.

Axios
50 mins ago - Health

SoCal on the brink

A COVID-19 ICU at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California's COVID outbreak is in a terrible place, and hospitals haven't even been hit with a wave of potential infections from Christmas and New Year's.

The big picture: Hospitalizations have stabilized, but public health officials say that's just from infections linked to Thanksgiving, the L.A. Times reports.

