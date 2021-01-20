Biden to sign 15 executive actions on Day One

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 15 executive actions upon taking office Wednesday, immediately reversing key Trump administration policies.
Why it matters: The 15 actions — aimed at issues like climate change and immigration — mark more drastic immediate steps compared with the two day-one actions from Biden's four predecessors combined, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
What they're saying: The actions are the first of many, Psaki said in a news release, as Biden works "to address the four crises that he's laid out" — COVID-19, the economic crisis, racial injustice and climate change.
- "In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect's promises to the American people," Psaki said, "including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy."
Highlights
- Moving to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement
- Asking the Department of Education to extend student loan relief
- An executive order to rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit
- Rejoining the World Health Organization
- Asking the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions
- Reversing Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries
- Temporarily halting oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
- An initiative on advancing racial equity in federal policymaking
Go deeper: See the full list