Biden will reverse Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries

People protest former President Trump's Muslim travel ban outside the Supreme Court on June 26, 2018. Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty

President-elect Biden will reverse President Trump's controversial policy restricting travel for nationals from several Muslim-majority countries.

Why it matters: The ban restricted travel and immigration, to varying degrees, for about 7% of the world's population. Biden previously blamed Trump for the "unconscionable rise in Islamophobia."

Flashback: "Muslim communities were the first to feel Donald Trump's assault on Black and brown communities in this country with his vile Muslim ban," Biden said in a speech at the "Million Muslim Votes" summit in July.

  • At the event, Biden also promised to work with Congress "to pass hate crimes legislation."

Background: Trump introduced the ban during his first week in office, causing widespread condemnation and protests, confusion at airports and legal challenges.

  • After lower court rulings invalidated the first versions of the ban, the Supreme Court in June 2018 upheld the Trump administration’s third version, which applied to nationals of five majority-Muslim countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — and put restrictions on people traveling from Venezuela and North Korea.
  • In 2020, it was extended to include restrictions on permanent immigration for people from six other countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sudan and Myanmar.
  • Trump claimed the ban did not target Muslims, and was meant to keep the U.S. "safe and free."
  • The policy followed Trump's pledge on the campaign trail in which he called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on."

Jennifer A. Kingson
Jan 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Mayors press Biden to adopt progressive immigration agenda

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A coalition of nearly 200 mayors and county executives is challenging Joe Biden and the incoming Congress to adopt a progressive immigration agenda that would give everyone a pathway to citizenship.

Why it matters: The group's goals, set out in a white paper released today, seem to fall slightly to the left of what the president-elect plans to propose on Inauguration Day — though not far — and come at a time of intense national polarization over immigration.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump stock market underperformed Obama's

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

U.S. stock markets hit record highs during President Trump's time in office, but mostly underperformed his predecessor.

Between the lines: Obama inherited a financial crisis and was thus starting from a much lower level than was Trump, who inherited a bull market. During Obama's first term, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average had higher percentage gains than they did under Trump, although the Nasdaq rose more during Trump's first term.

Mike Allen, author of AM
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to listen for in Biden's inaugural address

Vice President-elect Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, and President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive in Washington yesterday. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

Reflecting both the man and the times, President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.'s inaugural address needs as much reality as poetry.

What to watch ... The president-elect will do both, sources tell me: Biden’s biography equips him not just to deliver a great speech, but also to start putting the public sector back in good working order.

